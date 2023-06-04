Maestrani wants to grow and become more sustainable in western Switzerland

Maestrani wants to promote the chocolate exchange via the Röstigraben – and become even more sustainable Flawiler Maestrani was able to achieve record sales last year. The “Avelines” pralines, which the company took over from Faverger in Geneva last year and are now producing in Flawil, also made an important contribution to this. In order to produce these true to the original, Maestrani had to resort to old machines.

In Flawil, the Munz and Minor beatings come off the assembly line. Image: Andrea Tina Stalder

The pandemic also left a dent at Maestrani: The shops at the airports were closed, with the lockdowns no Munzli served with coffee. But in 2022 the Flawiler Schokoladenfabrik eliminated the dent. Sales at the airports were higher than in 2019, growth was also recorded in the other sectors, so that Maestrani achieved record sales of around 60 million francs for 2022, as CEO Christoph Birchler says.