He goes on a rampage in the hospital and breaks furniture, arrested – Friuli VG

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 03 – He smashed a door, unplugged and threw fire extinguishers to the ground, punched doors and window frames while doctors and health workers, although frightened, tried to protect the patients and locked themselves in the rooms .



Finally, he was stopped by the police who intervened a few minutes later. The protagonist of the story is a man, drunk, who went to the surgery of the Ospedale Maggiore to have a wound on his face treated. The fit of madness started after receiving the treatments.



The fact happened yesterday in the late afternoon but the news only spread today.



Alerted by the doctors themselves, the police arrived with two police cars and, when they received a refusal to provide their personal details, as well as offenses, the man was handcuffed and taken away. (HANDLE).

