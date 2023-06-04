Home » He goes on a rampage in the hospital and breaks furniture, arrested – Friuli VG
News

He goes on a rampage in the hospital and breaks furniture, arrested – Friuli VG

by admin
He goes on a rampage in the hospital and breaks furniture, arrested – Friuli VG

In Trieste a man, drunk, just medicated. Blocked by Police

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, JUNE 03 – He smashed a door, unplugged and threw fire extinguishers to the ground, punched doors and window frames while doctors and health workers, although frightened, tried to protect the patients and locked themselves in the rooms .

Finally, he was stopped by the police who intervened a few minutes later. The protagonist of the story is a man, drunk, who went to the surgery of the Ospedale Maggiore to have a wound on his face treated. The fit of madness started after receiving the treatments.

The fact happened yesterday in the late afternoon but the news only spread today.

Alerted by the doctors themselves, the police arrived with two police cars and, when they received a refusal to provide their personal details, as well as offenses, the man was handcuffed and taken away. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy