Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth still expected to launch "next winter"

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth still expected to launch "next winter"
文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn

We’ve heard or seen very little since Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was announced a year ago. Considering that Square Enix is ​​focusing almost all of its attention on the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI these days, it’s understandable. However, that’s now only 19 days away, so it’s time for a small update on the highly anticipated second installment of the remake.

at Yoshinori KitaseTwitterWe’ve been told over there that development on Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is going well and well, so they’ve already started talking about when it’ll be released “next winter.”

When do you think Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will release on PS5?

