Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth still expected to launch “next winter”

文章： Eirik Hyldbakk Furu – Gamereactor.cn
We’ve heard or seen very little since Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth was announced a year ago. Considering that Square Enix is focusing almost all of its attention on the upcoming Final Fantasy XVI these days, it’s understandable. However, that’s now only 19 days away, so it’s time for a small update on the highly anticipated second installment of the remake.
at Yoshinori KitaseTwitterWe’ve been told over there that development on Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth is going well and well, so they’ve already started talking about when it’ll be released “next winter.”
When do you think Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth will release on PS5?
