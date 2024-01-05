Main funds | Net outflows of 13 main funds exceeded 200 million yuan

Net Inflows for Three Major Industries in Today’s Stock Market

According to statistics from Securities Times·Databao, today saw a net outflow of main funds in the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock markets totaling 24.962 billion yuan. The GEM had a net outflow of 9.059 billion yuan, and the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 constituent stocks had a net outflow of 613 million yuan.

In terms of industry sectors, two Shenwan first-level industries saw a positive uptick, with the banking industry rising by 1.07%, taking the top position, closely followed by the household appliances industry with a 0.98% increase. However, among the 29 declining industries, the national defense industry suffered the most with a 3.13% decrease.

Three major industries experienced net capital inflows, with the banking industry leading the pack with a net inflow of 1.827 billion yuan. Following closely were the household appliances and real estate industries, with net inflows of 492 million yuan and 134 million yuan respectively.

On the individual stock front, six major stocks saw net inflows of more than 200 million yuan, with Gree Electric Appliances leading the way at 420 million yuan.

Additionally, 13 major stocks had a net outflow of more than 200 million yuan, with Chinese Online, Rijiu Optoelectronics, and Changan Automobile ranking as the top fund sellers.

In late trading, the net outflow of major funds in the two cities was 4.334 billion yuan, with the GEM experiencing a net outflow of 1.463 billion yuan, and the Shanghai and Shenzhen 300 constituent stocks seeing a net outflow of 968 million yuan.

It is important to note that the information provided by Securities Times is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Any operations based on this information are done at your own risk.

For those looking to stay up-to-date with stock market trends and seize wealth opportunities, the official APP of “Securities Times” is available for download, and the official WeChat account is active with regular updates.

Share this: Facebook

X

