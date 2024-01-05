Home » Minimat Designs Launches New Furniture Series: The Borris Collection
Minimat Designs Launches New Furniture Series: The Borris Collection

Minimat Designs Launches New Furniture Series: The Borris Collection

London artist and designer Mimi Shodeinde has unveiled her latest collection of furniture, the “Borris Collection”, through her studio Minimat Designs. The new series features 10 items, including seats, dining tables, and floor lamps, all designed to capture the essence of movement at rest.

According to Shodeinde, the collection aims to explore the beauty found in pauses and the solid ridges that emerge when movement reaches its peak. The pieces are designed to play with a juxtaposed interplay between soft and hard touches, with a focus on unique shapes and materials.

One standout piece from the collection is the Borris Chair, which features a box-like proportion composed of rectangles and trapezoids. The seats, backrests, and armrests are made of soft suede material and aluminum plates, creating a visually striking and comfortable seating option.

Another highlight is the Borris Dining Table, which consists of three irregular-shaped modular parts that can be used as standalone tables or combined to form a long dining table. The structural frame is made of aluminum, with Tinted glass and Nero Marquina marble tabletops adding to its modern and elegant design.

The “Borris Collection” is now available for order through the Minimat Designs official website, with pricing available upon request. Design enthusiasts and furniture lovers are encouraged to explore the unique and artistic pieces offered in this new collection.

