WTT Men’s Finals: National Table Tennis Team won 3 semi-finals seats in both singles and doubles – Sports – China Industry Network

WTT Men’s Finals: National Table Tennis Team Secures Semi-Finals Spots in Singles and Doubles

The WTT Men’s Finals held its second match day in Doha, Qatar on January 4, Beijing time, with national table tennis players Fan Zhendong, Lin Gaoyuan, and Wang Chuqin securing top four spots in the men’s singles. Ma Long, unfortunately, was eliminated from the competition. In the men’s doubles quarter-finals, all three Chinese pairs advanced to the top four.

Fan Zhendong emerged victorious over Nigerian player Aruna with a 3-0 win, while Lin Gaoyuan defeated Malone with a 3-2 win after tying 2-2 in the first four games. Wang Chuqin also defeated Japanese player Tomokazu Harimoto in three straight games, securing his spot in the semi-finals.

Next, Fan Zhendong will face teammate Lin Gaoyuan in the semi-finals, while Wang Chuqin will compete against German player Qiu Dang for a spot in the finals.

In the men’s doubles competition, the top seeds Fan Zhendong and Wang Chuqin defeated the Hong Kong pair Huang Zhenting and He Junjie 3-1, securing a spot in the semi-finals where they will face teammates Lin Gaoyuan and Lin Shidong. Another Chinese pair, Yuan Lizen and Xiang Peng, also secured a spot in the semi-finals after defeating the second-seed Japanese combination Uda Yukiya and Togami Hayabusa.

The National Table Tennis Team’s impressive performance in both singles and doubles has garnered attention and anticipation for their upcoming matches as they strive for the WTT Men’s Finals titles.

