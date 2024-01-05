The HP Omen 16 2023 Edition gaming PC has been generating a lot of buzz lately. This new model, released last year, continues HP’s tradition of offering a range of versatile and powerful gaming PCs.

The HP Omen 16 2023 Edition comes in a variety of configurations, with some models only available in select stores. A popular version, featuring the 13700HX, 32GB DFDR5, 1TB NVMe and RTX 4070, is priced at £1,300. However, a test build of the PC also featured an RTX 4080. The device comes with a high-quality IPS display, with some models offering 1080p/165Hz and 1440p/240Hz variances.

Despite its impressive features, the HP Omen 16 2023 Edition has some drawbacks. Reviewers have criticized the bulky chin guard that cannot be removed, the plasticky touchpad, and the excessive pre-installed software. Additionally, the use of a less powerful 145-watt version of the RTX 4080 card has raised concerns about performance.

On the positive side, the HP Omen 16 2023 Edition offers a wide range of connectivity options, including Ethernet, Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, USB-A, and HDMI 2.1 ports. The device also features a top-notch 240Hz IPS 1440p display, a decent webcam, good keyboard, and modern design.

However, the PC has been criticized for its heavy weight, short battery life, and excessive heat and noise. Benchmarks for the device have shown mixed results, with impressive 3D performance but some underwhelming scores in games like Cyberpunk 2077, Far Cry 6, and Red Dead Redemption 2.

Ultimately, the HP Omen 16 2023 Edition has been met with mixed reviews. While it boasts some impressive features, its drawbacks, including its price, heat, noise levels, and excessive pre-installed software, have raised questions about its competitiveness in the gaming PC market.

Overall, the HP Omen 16 2023 Edition offers a powerful gaming experience but may not be the best option for users looking for a high-quality, all-in-one gaming PC.

