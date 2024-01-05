“It is still a threat to global health”

World Health Organization Official Raises Concerns About Ongoing Pandemic

Maria van Kerkhove, the technical manager for the response to the Covid-19 pandemic at the World Health Organization, has raised concerns about the ongoing global health crisis. In a recent speech, she warned that the world is entering the fifth year of the Covid pandemic and that new variants and sublineages of the virus are still a threat to global health.

Kerkhove expressed her worry that many people are not taking the virus seriously and emphasized the need for continued vigilance and preparedness. She urged people to continue using measures such as wearing masks, ventilating rooms, testing, treating the disease, and getting vaccinated, with boosters recommended every 6-12 months depending on the individual’s risk group.

Her speech has stirred controversy, as it stands in stark contrast to comments she made over two years ago, when she expressed confidence that the world would overcome the pandemic and be better prepared for future health threats.

Critics have accused Kerkhove of spreading fear and misinformation, and some have questioned the motives behind her latest remarks. However, Kerkhove remains steadfast in her message, calling for more robust health systems and pandemic preparedness to combat the ongoing and future threats.

The debate surrounding Kerkhove’s speech continues, as the world grapples with the ongoing challenges posed by the pandemic.

By Claudio Romiti, January 5, 2023

Share this: Facebook

X

