One-rocket, four-star Kuaizhou-1A rocket completes China Aerospace’s first launch in 2024 – China News Service

China Successfully Launches Kuaizhou-1A Rocket, Sending Meteorological Constellation Into Orbit

China has achieved a successful start to its space launches in 2024, as the Kuaizhou-1A solid launch vehicle was ignited and lifted off at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on January 5. The rocket, using a “four-star with one arrow” method, sent 15 to 18 stars of the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation into the predetermined orbit, marking a significant milestone for the country’s space program.

The Kuaizhou-1A rocket has been instrumental in the completion of the Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation, with continuous launches of “5 batches of 20 stars” since March 22, 2023. This latest launch further demonstrates the batch supply capability of the Kuaizhou-1A rocket, solidifying its reputation as a reliable and efficient launch vehicle.

The Tianmu-1 meteorological constellation stars, developed by the Aerospace Systems Company, a subsidiary of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, are set to provide crucial information on global atmospheric environment elements. Once completed, the constellation will be able to continuously and stably provide refined meteorological services for China’s numerical weather forecasting and users in various industries.

The Kuaizhou-1A rocket, responsible for this successful mission, is a small solid launch vehicle known for its high flight reliability and entry capabilities. With the ability to provide launch services for 300-kg low-orbit small satellites, the rocket boasts characteristics such as high orbit accuracy, short preparation period, less support requirements, and low launch cost.

This latest mission marks the 25th flight of the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket, further cementing China’s position as a leading force in space exploration and technology. With an ambitious space program and a track record of successful launches, China continues to make strides in the field of space exploration and satellite technology.