Maire Tecnimont awarded two petrochemical contracts in Saudi Arabia for $2Bn

Maire Tecnimont SpA announced over the weekend that its subsidiaries, doing

part of the Integrated E&C Solutions business unit, Tecnimont and Tecnimont Arabia Limited, have been awarded two lump-sum turn-key EPC contracts relating to the petrochemical expansion of the SATORP refinery (a JV composed of Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies), in Jubail, Saudi Arabia .

The petrochemical plant, Maire specified, will allow the conversion of refining gas and naphtha, as well as ethane and natural gasoline, into chemical products with greater added value.

The total value of the contracts is approximately $2 billion.

Thus Alessandro Bernini, CEO of Maire, commented on the agreement:

“We are very proud to have been selected by Saudi Aramco and TotalEnergies for this important project. It represents further recognition of both Tecnimont’s excellent ability to implement complex projects in complex contexts, and of our undisputed leadership in downstream petrochemical plants”.

“These significant new orders – added Maire’s number one – add to an already considerable portfolio – amounting to 8 billion euro – increasing visibility on revenues in the short and medium term”.

“For these reasons too – concluded Bernini – in a scenario of constant solid growth in demand, we continue to invest in new talent, with almost 600 engineers added to our staff since the beginning of the year”.

