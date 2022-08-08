Home Business Maire Tecnimont: licensing contract for urea project in sub-Saharan Africa
Maire Tecnimont, through the Dutch subsidiary Stamicarbon (the Group’s innovation and licensing company), has been awarded a licensing contract for a urea project in sub-Saharan Africa. It will be the first urea production plant in sub-Saharan Africa. In particular, Stamicarbon will provide the Process Design Package for the Front-End Engineering and Design for a 4000 ton / day urea synthesis and granulation plant. This was announced by Maire Tecnimont in a note in which the urea synthesis plant will be equipped with a pool reactor and will use the MP Flash Design of Stamicarbon, one of the urea synthesis variants of Stamicarbon with a higher energy efficiency. which involves a significant reduction in steam consumption. The use of reduced equipment translates into a significant decrease in the general costs of the plant as well as a reduction in maintenance and operating costs.

