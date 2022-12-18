Major breakthroughs occur frequently around the world!Nuclear fusion is on fire, and these listed companies are laying out related businesses



News from the Associated Financial Press on December 18 (edited by Rising Sun)The U.S. Department of Energy announced on the evening of the 13th that the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, funded by the U.S. government, successfully achieved “net energy” gain in a nuclear fusion reaction for the first time.The achievement was called an “unprecedented” milestone in the field。

On the domestic front, according to news from the Southwest Institute of Physics of the China National Nuclear Corporation in November, major progress has been made in the development of the core components of the world‘s largest “artificial sun”.Its core indicators are significantly better than the design requirements, and it has the conditions for batch manufacturing. This marks that China has made a comprehensive breakthrough in the key technology of “ITER enhanced heat load first wall” and achieved continuous leadership in this core technology.

Nuclear fusion research is a major international cooperation program launched by the scientific and technological community in the world today to solve the future energy problems of mankind. It is currently recognized as one of the important ways to finally solve the energy and environmental problems of human society and promote the sustainable development of human society.The Chinese Academy of Sciences pointed out that the realization of nuclear fusion is expected to provide the ultimate solution to human energy problems。

In terms of secondary market performance, as an important supplier of ITER tungsten-copper composite components for the International Thermonuclear Experimental ReactorAntai Technology‘s stock price rose by the limit successively on the 13th and 14th, recording two consecutive boards。

According to public information, nuclear fusion refers to the formation of small-mass atoms, mainly deuterium or tritium, under certain conditions (such as ultra-high temperature and high pressure),A form of nuclear reaction in which atomic nuclei fuse with each other to form new heavier nuclei, accompanied by a huge release of energy. Huge energy is contained in the nucleus, and the change of the nucleus is from one kind of nucleus to another kind of nucleus, often accompanied by the release of energy.

By the end of 2021,There are 96 nuclear fusion devices in operation in the world, 9 nuclear fusion devices are under construction, and 29 devices are planned to be built. Among them, the total number of nuclear fusion devices owned by public utilities is 107, and the United States, Japan, Russia, China, and the United Kingdom are all countries where nuclear fusion devices are located.

According to the latest report released by the Fusion Industry Association (FIA),Private investment in fusion surges in 2022, with the industry investing more in just one year than all previous investments. The FIA’s second report on the global fusion industry shows that private investment in fusion totaled $4.7 billion, an increase of $2.83 billion compared to last year’s first report.

According to incomplete statistics from the Financial Associated Press, since this year, many listed companies have disclosed the research and development of nuclear fusion-related businesses on Hudongyi.The companies involved include Gaolan, Antai Technology, Focuslight Technology, Baili Electric, Aerospace Chenguang, Western Superconductor, SINOMACH, Guoguang Electric, Snowman, China Nuclear Power, etc.。

However, it is worth noting that Bai Chunli, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, said that laser nuclear fusion has the characteristics of short time and low power generation efficiency. It is of great scientific significance and can be applied in some special fields. There is still a long way to go before commercial power generation. . Some people in the industry also said that even if a breakthrough in net energy gain has been achieved for the first time, the commercial application of this technology is still too early, and it may take several years or even decades.