[China News Agency]The Russian National Aerospace Corporation stated on the 17th that the Russian module of the International Space Station is currently operating normally, and the astronauts are performing tasks as planned, and there is no risk to their life safety and health.

The official website of the Russian National Aerospace Corporation reported on the same day that the Russian cabin of the International Space Station is currently in a normal state. The three Russian astronauts performed routine cleaning work in the cabin that day and entered the weekend rest state after lunch.

According to the report, after the temperature control system of the “Soyuz MS-22” spacecraft was decompressed on December 15, experts from the Russian Flight Control Center continued to monitor and analyze the temperature of the Russian module of the International Space Station and the “Soyuz MS-22” spacecraft. System working condition. The temperature of the spacecraft living space (return module and living module) and the equipment cabin are within the specified range. The test results of various systems of the spacecraft showed that no other faults were found. At the same time, the working group is looking for the cause of the malfunction of the Soyuz MS-22 spacecraft, analyzing its technical situation and making recommendations for further actions of ground experts and the crew of the space station.

The notification also stated that the Baikonur Cosmodrome is continuing its preparations for the launch of the Soyuz MS-23 spacecraft. If necessary, the “Soyuz MS-23” spacecraft may be launched early to dock with the International Space Station.