With the clear ballot vote, Verdi wants to return to the negotiating table stronger. “Deutsche Post AG is now responsible for averting an indefinite strike by making significant material improvements to the rejected offer,” said trade unionist Kocsis. The result of the survey shows “the determination of our members to fight for a good bargaining result”. Post HR Director Thomas Ogilvie said that the aim was “to come to an acceptable and economically viable result in the short term”.

Larger and lasting labor disputes are a rarity at Deutsche Post. It would be the second indefinite strike in eight years. In 2015, such a labor dispute lasted four weeks; previously there had been repeated warning strikes for several months. At that time, spin-offs from parcel subsidiaries with poorer pay caused resentment. At the time, the group estimated the costs at 100 million euros.