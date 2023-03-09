Home Business Majority for indefinite post office strike
Business

Majority for indefinite post office strike

by admin
Majority for indefinite post office strike

With the clear ballot vote, Verdi wants to return to the negotiating table stronger. “Deutsche Post AG is now responsible for averting an indefinite strike by making significant material improvements to the rejected offer,” said trade unionist Kocsis. The result of the survey shows “the determination of our members to fight for a good bargaining result”. Post HR Director Thomas Ogilvie said that the aim was “to come to an acceptable and economically viable result in the short term”.

Larger and lasting labor disputes are a rarity at Deutsche Post. It would be the second indefinite strike in eight years. In 2015, such a labor dispute lasted four weeks; previously there had been repeated warning strikes for several months. At that time, spin-offs from parcel subsidiaries with poorer pay caused resentment. At the time, the group estimated the costs at 100 million euros.

See also  Markets hung on the Ukrainian crisis. The PNRR is back in the foreground in Parliament

You may also like

Africa: intercontinental trade continues to grow

Habeck wants to buy Nord Stream 2 tubes...

The flows decree becomes triennial. 30 years for...

Care is becoming more and more expensive –...

Taxman, Leo: “Zero VAT on essential goods. We...

Hunter: I became CEO at the age of...

The “miracle” El Salvador in an increasingly violent...

Migrants, landings without interruption for 24 hours: over...

Record: Companies cannot fill two million vacancies

From BNP Paribas new Maxi Cash Collect on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy