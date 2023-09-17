Home » Man Faces Charges for Allegedly Lying About Theft of Tesla Vehicle
Jesús M. García Valdés Faces Criminal Charges for Lying about Stolen Tesla

Humacao, Puerto Rico – Jesús M. García Valdés was charged yesterday with making false statements to the police regarding the alleged theft of his Tesla vehicle. The Stolen Vehicles Division of the Humacao area conducted an investigation and concluded that García Valdés had lied about the robbery.

García Valdés reported the theft of his blue 2021 Tesla Model Y on August 10 at the Olympic Plaza shopping center in Las Piedras. However, the vehicle was later found completely burnt in Gurabo. The police report does not provide further details on why officers reached the conclusion that García Valdés had lied about the incident.

Prosecutor Yanitza Alsina presented the evidence to Judge Enid Rivera of the Humacao Court. After reviewing the evidence, Judge Rivera determined that there was cause to arrest García Valdés on charges of false reporting, false declaration about a crime, and a violation of the Insurance Code. The judge set a bail amount of $6,000, which García Valdés was able to provide, allowing him to remain free until the preliminary hearing.

The motive behind García Valdés’ false report remains unknown at this time. The prosecution and police are continuing their investigation into the case. If convicted, García Valdés could face severe penalties, including fines and potential jail time.

