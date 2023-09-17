Mexican Artist Peso Pluma Postpones Concerts Amid Death Threats

Renowned Mexican artist Peso Pluma has been forced to postpone several concerts in the United States due to recent death threats he received. The singer, known for his popular song “She dances alone,” has not yet addressed the reason for the sudden changes in his schedule.

On September 12, four signs bearing the name of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) appeared, openly threatening Peso Pluma’s life. The signs indicated that if the artist were to perform in Tijuana on October 14 as planned, it would be his last concert.

Concerned about the safety of its citizens, Montserrat Caballero, the mayor of Tijuana, expressed his responsibility to evaluate whether the concert should proceed as scheduled. “In the coming days, we will determine whether the concert takes place or not,” stated Caballero to AFP.

As of now, the concert in Tijuana has not been canceled or rescheduled. However, Ticketmaster and Live Nation confirmed that Peso Pluma’s concerts in Milwaukee, Chicago, Indianapolis, and Birmingham, which were scheduled for September 14 to 17, have been postponed.

In an official statement, the organizing team at Milwaukee Stadium revealed the new concert date: “The Featherweight concert, originally scheduled for September 14, has been rescheduled for Saturday, November 4. All previously purchased tickets will be accepted for the new date.”

This is not the first time Peso Pluma has faced security threats before a performance in Tijuana. In March, a concert featuring Peso Pluma alongside other artists including Eden Muñoz, Roberto Tapia, and El Fantasma was canceled due to “insecurity and threats towards other events.”

Fans and music enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for updates regarding the security measures and the status of Peso Pluma’s concerts. Stay tuned as more information emerges on this alarming situation.

