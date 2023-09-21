Man Scammed out of $2,500 Through Phone Calls in Puerto Rico

Man Scammed of $2,500 Through Phone Calls in Puerto Rico

In a shocking incident, a man in Puerto Rico became a victim of a scam, losing a significant amount of money. According to the press office of the Puerto Rico Police, the incident occurred this afternoon when the victim received several fraudulent phone calls.

The man, who resides in the Quebradillas neighborhood of Barranquitas, immediately reported the crime to the authorities. He stated that the calls came from two specific numbers – 787-261-2676 and 787-388-7020. These scammers employed their cunning tactics to deceive the unsuspecting victim into transferring $2,500 through the ATH Mobile app.

The news of this unfortunate incident has caught the attention of law enforcement agencies. The Criminal Investigation Corps (CIC) of Abonito has taken charge of the investigation into this scam. Skilled agents from the CIC are determined to trace the criminals behind this fraudulent act and bring them to justice.

Phone scams have become increasingly prevalent in recent years, with scammers employing various tactics to deceive unsuspecting individuals. It is essential for everyone to remain cautious and vigilant when receiving unsolicited calls or messages, particularly when sensitive information or money is involved.

Authorities have issued a reminder to the public, urging them to exercise caution and avoid sharing personal or financial details with unknown individuals over the phone. Additionally, individuals are advised to stay informed about the latest scams and cyber threats to better protect themselves from falling victim to such fraudulent activities.

As investigations continue, the Puerto Rico Police is committed to working diligently to ensure the safety and security of its residents. It is crucial for the community to cooperate with law enforcement agencies by reporting any suspicious activities or providing any relevant information that could assist in identifying these scammers.

Public awareness and education play a vital role in combating scams and reducing the success rate of these criminal activities. Through constant vigilance, information sharing, and community cooperation, it is hoped that such scams can be curbed, providing a safer environment for everyone.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

