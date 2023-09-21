Home » Duck Paella with Orange and Leek Wins World Paella Day Cup in Valencia
Duck Paella with Orange and Leek Wins World Paella Day Cup in Valencia

Japanese Chef Wins Fourth Edition of World Paella Day Cup

Valencia, Spain – Japanese chef Kohei Hatashita claimed victory in the fourth edition of the World Paella Day Cup competition held in Valencia. Hatashita impressed the jury with his duck paella infused with orange and leek flavors, showcasing his culinary expertise and creativity.

The international competition featured chefs from different countries, each presenting their unique interpretations of paella. From Ecuadorian influences to Colombian influences, the dishes were a delightful blend of global flavors. Some highlights included Transylvanian black truffles, pastrami, coconut milk, black garlic compote, Andean potatoes, and more.

Ecuadorian chef Cristian Raúl Arroba secured the second position, while Colombian chef Arturo Pedregal took home the third prize. The event aimed to celebrate the culture of paella and promote its Valencian origin. Through this competition, the participants became ambassadors for Valencian gastronomy.

To further enhance their knowledge and skills, the chefs embarked on a training itinerary, which included visits to famous Valencian gastronomy landmarks. They had the opportunity to learn from experts and master paella makers, expanding their understanding of rice, cooking techniques, and local ingredients.

The World Paella Day Cup has become a highly anticipated event in the culinary world, attracting talented chefs from around the globe. This year’s competition showcased the diversity and ingenuity of paella, demonstrating its ability to adapt to a multitude of flavors and cultural influences.

The success of Kohei Hatashita’s duck paella with orange and leek highlights the continued evolution of this iconic Spanish dish. As the world continues to embrace and experiment with paella, it is clear that its place in global gastronomy remains secure.

