United States and Ecuador Prepare Resolution for UN Security Council to Approve International Mission in Haiti

US and Ecuador Prepare UN Resolution for International Mission to Haiti

United Nations – The United States and Ecuador are collaborating on a resolution that will be presented to the UN Security Council, seeking approval for an international mission to support the police force in Haiti in their security efforts.

According to Kristina Rosales, spokesperson for the US State Department, a multilateral technical meeting is scheduled for Friday to share a draft of the resolution. The US government hopes to receive approval from the Council in the following week.

Sources from the UN Council have confirmed that Ecuador, along with the rest of the Latin American region, supports the resolution as a co-editor.

In his address to the UN General Assembly, US President Joe Biden urged the Security Council to endorse the intervention in Haiti, stressing the urgency of the situation and the need for immediate action. He asserted that Haitians “cannot wait any longer.”

The country offering to lead the support mission in Haiti is Kenya, with 1,000 police officers. The Haitian government has been requesting this assistance for months to address the ongoing social and security crisis in the country.

It is important to note that the mission proposed by the UN is not akin to a peacekeeping force, as it will primarily focus on providing police support under the direction of the local authorities.

As of now, Haiti is plagued by extreme violence, particularly in Port-au-Prince and its surrounding areas, where armed gangs are in control. This situation has resulted in the displacement of thousands of individuals from their homes.

The approval of the proposed resolution and the subsequent deployment of an international mission to Haiti will be crucial in stabilizing the country and aiding the police in restoring law and order.

The resolution is expected to receive full support from the UN Security Council, with the hope of providing relief to the distressed Haitian population in the near future.

