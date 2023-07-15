Home » Mandarin Oriental is ready to land in Sardinia: Asian luxury is growing
Mandarin Oriental is ready to land in Sardinia: Asian luxury is growing

Mandarin Oriental is ready to land in Sardinia: Asian luxury is growing

Mandarin Oriental is ready to land in Sardinia: the Asian luxury brand expands into Italy

Mandarin Oriental expands its presence in Italy: the Asian luxury hotel brand will land in Sardinia, probably in Costa Smeralda. The news is not yet official, as it has not been communicated to the press, but it comes from an authoritative voice: Francesco Cefalurecently appointed chief development officer of Mandarin, who spoke at the Hospitality Forum 2023. This was reported by the Pambianconews website.

The stage in Sardinia represents the fifth destination in the Peninsula of the Hong Kong brand, which is characterized by “the legendary service and the characteristic luxury of the 21st century imbued with the values ​​of the East”: this is how the brand presents itself on its communication channels. His debut in Italy was at Milanoin the heart of the city, in Via Andegari 9 – address classified as the best Italian hotel by Travel+Leisure magazine.

