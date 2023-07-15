18-month-old boy hit by a bullet, operated on at the Santobono. Shot from grandfather’s gun

Drama in Pomigliano d’Arco: the child was seriously injured in the abdomen. Operated at Santobono, successful operation, but remains in confidential prognosis.

And 18 month old baby he was seriously wounded in the abdomen by a gunshot. The bullet, according to the first reconstructions, would have fired accidentally from one 6.35 caliber Beretta pistol, legally held by his grandfather. The drama took place last night at Pomigliano d’Arco, in the province of Naples. The little one was immediately transported by the 118 ambulance to theSantobono Pediatric Hospital of Naples, where he is currently hospitalized in intensive care. The prognosis is currently guarded.

An investigation into the matter has begun Flying Squad of the Naples Police Headquarters, led by Alfredo Fabbrocini, which is carrying out the investigation of the case to try to clarify what may have happened. In fact, the dynamics of the situation are not yet clear.

The child was operated on, a successful operation

The 18-month-old boy who arrived at the Santobono yesterday evening with a gunshot wound to his abdomen underwent delicate surgery during the night performed by the team directed by the Doctor Giovanni Gaglionedirector of pediatric surgeryAORN Santobono-Pausilipon. The surgery was technically successful and the bullet was removed. The little one is currently hospitalized in intensive care, entrusted to the care of the director of the operating unit, the Doctor Jeremiah Zito Marinosciand intensive care staff. His conditions are stable, but the prognosis remains confidential.

