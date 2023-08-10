Maneskin surprise, new surprise song. And challenge Muse-Metallica

Maneskin (photo Lapresse), new surprise single and nomination from MTV

Maneskin make a surprise comeback with a new single titled “Honey (are u coming?)”. Nothing more is known but the certainty is that it is an unexpected and very welcome gift for fans all over the world who await the release of the new upcoming song after the last album Rush, at number 1 in the charts in 15 countries.

Damiano, Victoria, Thomas e Ethan are having a spectacular summer with their sold out tour. Not only Italian stadiums, but Maneskin protagonists in international festivals such as Coachella, Glastonbury and Primavera Sound. In September the band will be live again with Rush! World Tour, touring the major arenas of North America, South America, Japan, UK and all of Europe.

Meanwhile, MTV has unveiled the nominations for the VMAs 2023 and the Maneskin are in the running for the award in the Best Rock category, with “THE LONELIEST”. Challenge Metallica (“Lux Æterna” ) and Muse (“You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween”).

