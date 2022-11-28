From the package of measures for high energy costs to fiscal measures, from infrastructures to justice, from pensions to health care. These are some of the contents of the new draft of the manoeuvre, divided into 16 chapters and 156 articles. The text, also enriched with technical and illustrative reports, also appears complete with rules that in recent days have been the subject of the latest filings, such as the Women’s option and extra profits. The maneuver is expected today in Parliament.

But within the same majority comes the warning of Forza Italia, which has already made it clear that it believes the maneuver can be improved and, therefore, there will be no shortage of targeted amendments, starting with minimum pensions, tax exemption and flat tax. “On the maneuver – underlined the blue group leader in the Senate Licia Ronzulli, confirming in fact some stomach aches in Fi – Giorgia Meloni and Silvio Berlusconi feel when there is a need to feel”. The League on the other hand – which has more than one “flag” to claim in the maneuver (the last in order of time to be registered is that of the Imu exemption for the owners of occupied buildings) – has made it clear that it is currently satisfied of the budget law and that there will in any case be room ahead to be able to think about wider interventions. The reasoning – it is pointed out – is also that made by Minister Giorgetti of a “prudent” maneuver to allow even greater strength on the front of the stability pact match in Europe.

The battle over minimum pensions and the removal of files

“An extra effort is needed on minimum pensions, we would like to reach at least 600 euros to ensure that at the end of the legislature we reach at least 1,000 euros,” says the vice president of the Chamber and Forza Italia deputy Giorgio Mulè tells Radio Cusano Campus. Is there a roofing problem? If you want, they can be found in the folds of the budget », he says. To those who ask him about the superbonus he replies: «One cannot suddenly say that the time for the superbonus is over when it was said that the deadline was the end of December. It is a question of having an orderly government action which is what we want in this majority ». On the obligation to post above 60 euros. «I agree because there are local shops that have problems finding the signal. There are elderly people who want to pay in cash. It seems to me a common sense measure that does not go in favor of tax evaders, who move tens of millions of euros in a few seconds, they don’t need 60 euros to launder money, this is nonsense ».

The contribution from energy companies

The “temporary solidarity contribution” on energy companies envisaged by the budget maneuver initially envisaged in a draft but only with the title of the article takes shape. The measure, valid only for next year, provides for a rate of 50 percent on the share of total income earned in the tax period prior to 1 January 2023, which exceeds the average income earned in the four years by at least 10 percent of previous tax. The estimated collection is around 2.6 billion.

Female option only for caregivers and disabled, at 60 years of age

The women’s option is extended for 2023, maintaining the obligation of a minimum of 35 years of contributions, but with an increase in the leaving age to 60, which is linked to the number of children: it can be reduced by one year for each child, up to a maximum of two. It is the rule contained in the latest draft of the maneuver, which recognizes this benefit under certain conditions: women who assist their spouse or relative with a disability; have a civil disability, greater than or equal to 74%; they are redundant workers or employees of companies with open crisis tables. For the latter, the reduction to 58 is regardless of the children.

The oppositions in no particular order

Meanwhile, the oppositions are moving in scattered ranks. A meeting between Prime Minister Meloni and Carlo Calenda is expected this week, who will present the proposals of the Third Pole. The Democratic Party will take to the streets on December 17. «You don’t save on the basic income and on the single allowance for the children. In a difficult phase due to inflation and expensive energy – Graziano Delrio attacked again today – a courageous and redistributive maneuver is needed. That of the Meloni government is a blow to those who are already fragile ». The M5s will not be in the square with the Dems but, as Giuseppe Conte explained, it will be in a sort of “permanent mobilization” to tell many stories about basic income in various Italian squares and cities. A measure on which Conte says he is ready to discuss possible “improvements” but, it goes down hard: canceling it “would be a miserable and execrable intention, pure madness”. The trade unions are also on the march with the CGIL making it known that it does not rule out a strike while the leader of the CISL Luigi Sbarra has held back: «For us the path of dialogue is necessary. Talking about mobilization is premature».