The maneuver by the Meloni government “is expansive only for 2023, for 1.1 percentage points of GDP, with a composition that limits its impact on growth to 0.2 points”. This is what we read in the Prometeia Forecast Report of December 2022.

“In the coming years – warns Prometeia – when presumably the currently suspended rules of the Stability Pact (or a reformed version of them) will come back into force, the maneuver will be essentially neutral. The Italian economy will therefore no longer be able to count on an expansive budgetary policy, and only the interventions financed by the PNRR will be able to provide, if correctly used, substantial support for growth”.