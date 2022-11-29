The definitive version of the Maneuver arrives with the text stamped by the State General Accounting Office. And as far as we know, the government hasn’t changed its mind on the delicate Pos issue. The dialogue with Europe is going ahead, assures the executive, but which, however, is going straight. The threshold beyond which the obligation to accept digital payments by card and debit card is triggered, without incurring penalties, remains set at 60 euros, as already foreseen in yesterday’s draft. The articles in total rise to 174 against the 156 of the last draft. The text arrives in the Chamber for the parliamentary conversion process. In the document, the increase to 5,000 euros of the cash ceiling also remains unchanged.

For the national cybersecurity strategy and its implementation plan, two new funds are set up in the Mef’s estimates. For investments aimed at technological independence and raising the levels of cybersecurity of information systems, there are 70 million for 2023, 90 for 2024, 110 for 2025 and 150 from 2025 to 2037. For the management of cybersecurity, in the field 10 million for 2023, 50 for 2024 and 70 from 2025. It is the cybersecurity agency – reports the text with stamps – which detects the needs of the administrations involved.

The meeting between Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the group leaders of the majority political forces will take place at 4 in Palazzo Chigi to discuss the budget law

