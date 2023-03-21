Home Business Mara Venier freezes Pupo: “Your success with women? Maybe you paid them?”
by admin
Domenica In, Mara Venier freezes Pupo: “How did you have such success with women? Did you pay them?”. The singer responds in kind

In the episode of Sunday In in which Vittorio Sgarbi naively insulted his own daughters there was another episode which aroused considerable embarrassment among the public and viewers. The first guest to be interviewed by Mara Venier was Abundantwho spoke about his career, his gambling addiction, his mother hospitalized because she suffers from dementia, her relationship with her daughters and her rather unusual love life.

In fact, the singer lives with his wife and lover, even if it is not considered as such, as an extended polyamorous family. From this relationship the daughters Valentina and Iliara were born, who both participated in the episode in connection. However, silence in the studio falls when Mara Venier asks Pupo to talk about the many women he frequented in the past: “But how did you ever have all this success with women? Did you pay them?”.

Domenica In, Pupo’s answer to Mara Venier

The question of Mara Venier initially seems to have annoyed Abundant but then he let go of a few laughs to promptly reply by telling what his mother told him: “When my mother was asked ‘How is it that your son is so successful with women?’, she replied: ‘Oh, of course maintains’. But it has never been like this”.

