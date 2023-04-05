The investment to build the two floating marine wind farms off the coast of Puglia, Kailia Energia and Odra Energia, will amount to approximately 7.5 billion euros. An opportunity for development for the Apulian engineering, construction, manufacturing, electronics, ICT industries, as well as all related companies that will be able to provide goods and services.

This is the opportunity that awaits Puglia for the two projects promoted by Renantis (formerly Falck Renewables) e BlueFloat Energy, equal partners of the joint venture which is promoting the construction of floating marine wind farms in Puglia, Calabria and Sardinia. Over sixty entrepreneurs from companies associated with the territorial representations of Confindustria Puglia, who attended the workshop ‘Floating marine wind, opportunities for the local supply chain’hosted in the headquarters of Confindustria Brindisi.

Specialization opportunities and qualification criteria were discussed for the companies that will be involved in the construction and maintenance phases of the marine parks as well as in the supply of materials and services, for which the associated companies will be involved as a priority. In particular, the construction of marine wind farms requires, in addition to floating platforms and turbines, too mooring and anchoring systems, wiring and connection and electrical substations.​

“This first meeting with the entrepreneurs is a further strategic element and a precise commitment to define the contribution to the growth of the local production chain – he said Ksenia Balandatechnical director of Kailia Energia and Odra Energia – we want to enhance the businesses and infrastructures present in Puglia, also thanks to the experience we have in the onshore and offshore sectors in Italy and abroad. We have undertaken to update ourselves in the coming months on the developments of the design procedures”.

“It was – explained the president of Confindustria Brindisi Gabriele Menotti Lippolis – an important opportunity to present business opportunities to local companies deriving from the investment of Renantis and BlueFloat Energy. The initiative represented a further sign of how the Apulian territory, and the Brindisi area in particular, is once again becoming attractive for large investors in the context of ecological transition process started several years ago”.

The representatives of the proposing companies highlighted the effects on the regional systemfrom the on-site construction of floating platforms to the effects on the conversion and specialization of ports deriving from projects of this type, both for production and for related marine activities and associated services.

Furthermore, on the employment front, each fleet provides for an estimated 1,500 direct jobs during the manufacturing, assembly and construction phases of the fleetwith peaks of up to 4,000 in periods of maximum need. There will be over 300 permanent positions for 30 years for maintenance, after the entry into service of the two wind farms. Important data for the economy, which add up to those of energy production: a maximum installed capacity of approximately 2.5 GW is envisaged for the two parks for an expected production of 7.5TWh/year, equivalent to the consumption of approximately two million home users.

