news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TRIESTE, APRIL 05 – There were 916 road accidents in the province of Trieste in 2021, with 1,101 people injured and 4 dead. These are the data released today by ACI on an Istat basis, on the sidelines of a day on safety promoted in Trieste and dedicated to high school students.



The numbers, the latest available, show that the accidents occurred above all on urban roads, 755. In first place among the causes (276) was failure to comply with signals, followed, with 179 episodes, by speed, and in 136 times distracted driving.



The accidents involved a total of 1,587 vehicles, in most cases motor vehicles, 828, and motorcycles, 503, but among the new ways of moving adopted in recent years, 4 with electric scooters and 8 electric bikes also appear. The worst consequences befell the centaurs, with 482 injured and 2 dead. (HANDLE).

