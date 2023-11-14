Home » Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Celebrate 20 Years of Love and Marriage
Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan Celebrate 20 Years of Love and Marriage

by admin
Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, are celebrating 20 years of love, marking a milestone in their relationship. The couple first met at Harvard University where they immediately connected at a fraternity party. Two decades later, they are happily married with three daughters.

Mark Zuckerberg took to his Instagram account to commemorate the occasion, sharing a throwback photo and recalling their first date at a farewell party. “20 years since our first date,” he wrote. “We met at a farewell party that my friends threw for me at the university when they thought I was about to be expelled from school.”

Priscilla Chan also celebrated their love on her social media, posting a photo of the two as teenagers and reflecting on their journey together. “He still makes me laugh all the time and we are never short of wild adventures,” she shared with her followers.

The couple chose to celebrate their relationship quietly with a casual night in and enjoyed pizza and beer. Their wedding was a small ceremony held in May 2012 at their home in California, which they shared with a photograph on their Facebook page.

Last year, the couple welcomed their third daughter, Aurelia Chan Zuckerberg, joining their two other daughters, Maxima and August. The couple continues to cherish their loving relationship and growing family.

