Apple’s Spatial Video Function: Compatible with 2D Screens and More in iOS 17 Update

Apple iPhone 15 to Introduce Spatial Video Feature for Augmented Reality

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 15 is set to introduce a groundbreaking spatial video feature, which will enable users to capture and view content in augmented reality glasses. The new function, enabled by a recent update to iOS 17, will allow the iPhone 15 camera to record “spatial videos” with a 3D effect, specifically aimed at the consumption of audiovisual material in augmented reality glasses such as the Apple Vision Pro.

The spatial videos will be recorded using a 3D effect that can be activated using the two upper cameras available on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max versions. These recordings will be automatically adapted to the format of the Apple Vision Pro virtual environment, but can also be viewed on other devices, albeit with lower resolution.

According to Apple’s senior vice president Greg Joswiak, the new spatial video feature is a game-changer, allowing users to capture special moments in a visually and sensory immersive way. The company’s official website also touts the ability to access iCloud libraries and view full-scale photos and videos with brilliant colors and stunning detail.

The same iOS update also includes additional features such as changes to the iPhone 15 Pro Action Button, translation activity, automatic playlist generation in Apple Music, and improvements in the Diary and Messages applications.

With the arrival of the iPhone 15 and its spatial video capabilities, the launch of Apple’s augmented reality glasses is imminent, with industry experts predicting a release date in 2024. As Apple continues to innovate in the realm of augmented and virtual reality, consumers can expect a new era of immersive content creation and consumption.