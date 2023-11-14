Remembering Alexio “La Bruja”: A Musical Tribute to a Urban Genre Star

Urban genre performer and artist Alexio “La Bruja” (1988-2023) has passed away after battling cancer. Víctor A. Rivera Rosado, known for his hits including Tumba la casa, among others, made a significant impact on the music scene.

Hailing from Carolina, Alexio “La Bruja” collaborated with popular figures in the industry such as Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, Zion, Ozuna, Farruko, De La Ghetto, Ñengo Flow, and Arcángel, who was one of the first to appeal for platelet donations for the singer.

Arcángel urged his millions of followers on social media for support, stating, “If you have nothing to do and you want to save the life of an excellent human being who has given you moments of hesitation and joy as an artist, then we need you more than ever.”

The Beast, as he was known, made his final social media post on September 6, saying, “Always natural…Like disasters.” Alexio “La Bruja” will be deeply missed in the music world.

