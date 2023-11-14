Home » Remembering Alexio “La Bruja”: A Musical Tribute to a Urban Genre Star
Entertainment

Remembering Alexio “La Bruja”: A Musical Tribute to a Urban Genre Star

by admin
Remembering Alexio “La Bruja”: A Musical Tribute to a Urban Genre Star

Urban genre performer and artist Alexio “La Bruja” (1988-2023) has passed away after battling cancer. Víctor A. Rivera Rosado, known for his hits including Tumba la casa, among others, made a significant impact on the music scene.

Hailing from Carolina, Alexio “La Bruja” collaborated with popular figures in the industry such as Daddy Yankee, Anuel AA, Nicky Jam, Zion, Ozuna, Farruko, De La Ghetto, Ñengo Flow, and Arcángel, who was one of the first to appeal for platelet donations for the singer.

Arcángel urged his millions of followers on social media for support, stating, “If you have nothing to do and you want to save the life of an excellent human being who has given you moments of hesitation and joy as an artist, then we need you more than ever.”

The Beast, as he was known, made his final social media post on September 6, saying, “Always natural…Like disasters.” Alexio “La Bruja” will be deeply missed in the music world.

See also  Banksy is a record: the semi-destroyed work “Love is in the Bin” sold for 22 million

You may also like

Li Qinqin Adopts Late Actress Zhou Haimei’s Pet...

Natascha von Hirschhausen Repair Day – BFW AW...

SUJIN – Save Our Souls

The House of the Famous: Gregorio Pernía’s Crucial...

With the fashion shows, the Women’s Fashion Special...

THE RODS – Rattle The Cage

Kaat and Dries become seasick and one candidate...

Bulgari celebrates the art of the cabochon in...

concert #62: dz deathrays, pabst @ chelsea |...

Iranian Newspaper Censors Georgina Rodriguez’s Photo, Sparking Outrage

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy