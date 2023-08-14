Mark Zuckerberg Resigns from Showdown with Elon Musk Due to Lack of Seriousness

Mark Zuckerberg Resigns from Proposed Fight with Elon Musk

Madrid – Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Facebook, has announced his resignation from the highly anticipated fight against Elon Musk, the founder of Tesla and owner of X (previously known as Twitter). The decision came after Zuckerberg called out Musk for his lack of seriousness in organizing the confrontation.

The fight was initially proposed by Musk back in June, and since then, both billionaire entrepreneurs have been flirting with the idea of hosting the event at the iconic Colosseum in Rome. Musk even claimed to have been in contact with the Italian government to explore the possibility further.

However, on Sunday, Zuckerberg took to his social network Threads to express his disappointment with Musk’s reluctance to confirm the fight. “I believe we both agree that Elon is not serious about this, and it is time to move on,” Zuckerberg stated. He further mentioned that he had offered a real date for the fight, with Dana White, the head of the UFC martial arts organization, offering to host the event as a legitimate charity initiative.

While Zuckerberg had made his intentions clear, Musk’s responses seemed to lack the necessary commitment. “Elon hasn’t confirmed a date. Instead, he claims to need surgery and suggests that we practice in my backyard,” Zuckerberg added.

“If Elon truly wants to take this seriously, he knows where to find me. I am eager to compete with individuals who approach this sport with genuine dedication,” said Zuckerberg, an avid fan of martial arts.

The anticipated showdown between the tech titans now seems unlikely to materialize, leaving fans disappointed. With both Zuckerberg and Musk known for their bold and innovative ideas, the prospect of witnessing them battle it out in the ring had created significant buzz in the media and among their respective followers.

It remains to be seen if there will be any further developments in this saga, but for now, it seems that the much-anticipated duel between two of Silicon Valley’s most prominent figures will not be taking place.

