Home Business Market mover: the macro agenda for Tuesday 23 August 2022
Business

Market mover: the macro agenda for Tuesday 23 August 2022

by admin

Numerous macro ideas on the agenda for Tuesday 23 August 2022. Among the data highlighted today are the SMEs services and manufacturing for the main economies of the euro zone, for the United Kingdom and for the United States. In the afternoon, the Fed Richmond manufacturing index and new home sales will be released for the US, while consumer confidence is on the agenda for the euro zone.

See also  Overnight trading: European and American stock markets generally fell, S&P fell below the 4,700-point mark, and most popular Chinese concept stocks rose

You may also like

Zoom cuts forecasts: revenue growth slows to single...

WeChat iOS 8.0.27 Official Version Released: Personal QR...

WRC2022, Tänak (Hyundai) wins the Ypres rally in...

Ministry of Commerce: Fully Prepared to Join DEPA...

Building system innovation advantages to solve social rigid...

OnePlus Ace Pro appeared in the PEL summer...

Buyback DiaSorin: between 16-22 August purchased 96,374 treasury...

AI empowers digital economy iFLYTEK Smart City revenue...

5GӦ ǧaҵ–

Covering 40 categories of 5G applications in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy