Eventually the good news from the US economy to date turns into bad news for the stock markets. Yesterday a substantial sell-off was staged on Wall Street (-1.93% the Nasdaq and -1.79% the S&P 500) in the wake of the feedback from the US economy, in particular the ISM services in November, better than the expectations, which has fueled expectations of a more hawkish Fed, even if for now the forecasts on the outcome of the next meeting on 13-14 Decemberremain by a 50 basis point rate hike, following four consecutive 75 basis point tightenings.

“It starts again from an awareness: the American economy is still “too” healthy. While it is counterintuitive for the market to fall on good news or rise on bad news, the process is typical of a market as a mechanism for discounting expectations,” he argues. Gabriel Debach, market analyst at eToro.

In addition to the decline on the equity front, US government bond prices fell yesterday, with the two-year Treasury yield climbing 0.12 percentage point to 4.40%. The yield on the 10-year benchmark note added 0.1 percentage point to 3.6%.

Paul Donovanchief economist at UBS Wealth Management, notes that the bad news for markets is that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell’s policy mistakes in June are still causing damage.