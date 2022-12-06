Home Health Australian flu plus Covid, peak of infections at Christmas
Christmas will be the decisive day: according to experts, the maximum infectivity point for the Australian flu, which has already entered Italian homes and hospitals evenly. But this time there is an additional risk factor: there is SARS-CoV-2, which will also record a peak of infections in the same days. The sum leads to an overall figure that stands at 170,000 new infections per day: 90,000, according to the virologist Fabrizio Pregliascomedical director of the Galeazzi institute in Milan, caused by Covid and the rest by the Australian.

