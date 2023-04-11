After the cricket flour comes the mammoth meatballs. But will it really be possible to achieve them? Let’s find out all about it.

In recent years, the demand for alternative food products has seen a notable increase. The goal is to create foods that are sustainable, ethical and have a reduced impact on the environment.

There has been a lot of talk lately, for example, about the cricket flour. It is a type of extremely protein flour that could be used to make various food products such as sweets and bread.

One of the latest news in the world of food, however, are mammoth meatballs. Yes, you read that right: mammoth meatballs. This food was created by a Dutch company call Meat the Future which aims to create lab-grown meat.

“Cultivated” meat is nothing but meat that is produced in vitrousing live animal cells. Let’s find out more about these particular meatballs.

Mammoth meatballs: why create this “innovative” food

The mammoth meatballs are made using freeze-dried mammoth cells and then reproduced in vitro. It is not real meat, but a substance that simulates meat. The manufacturing process is still under development, but experts hope to have a commercial product within the next few years.

The request that many ask, however, is the following: why create mammoth meatballs? The answer is very simple. Mammoths are extinct animals, but there are still many live cells preserved in their fossils.

These cells can be used to produce meat, but without the need to kill other animals. An ambitious project that could bring together meat lovers and vegans.

But there’s more. The meat “grown” in this way has a decidedly reduced environmental impact compared to the normal meat that is produced on farms.

In fact, they are necessary to produce meat in vitro very few water resources e little arable landnecessary instead to feed the animals on farms.

Furthermore, the production of meat in vitro does not produce CO2 emissions and does not even involve the use of antibiotics often used in intensive farms.

But there are also ethical aspects to consider. The production of this type of synthetic meat avoids the suffering of animals which, in the case of the mammoth, are already dead, thus reducing the number of animals that are killed for our food needs.



Despite all these benefits, there are still many people who are skeptical of synthetic meat. Some think that this type of meat doesn’t taste like the meat we are used to, while others worry about the safety of the production process. However, experts assure that the mammoth meatballs will be as safe and healthy as the meat of a regular beef.

