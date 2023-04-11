Home News Pay attention to mental health education and escort children’s growth-Zhengzhou Education Information Network
Pay attention to mental health education and escort children's growth

Pay attention to mental health education and escort children's growth

The first Zhengzhou Education Blog Salon in 2023 will be held in Zhengzhou No. 4 Middle School Experimental School

On the morning of April 7, the first Zhengzhou Education Blog Salon in 2023 was held in Zhengzhou No. 4 Middle School Experimental School. Looking at mental illnesses, we have changed from treating “already sick” to “pre-ill” to help students develop physically and mentally. Psychology teachers and parent representatives from our city gathered offline. Guo Xiangmin, Assistant Director of Zhengzhou Modern Education Information Technology Center, Wang Yingjie, Deputy Director of Huiji District Education Information Center, and Wang Yulong, Vice Principal of Zhengzhou No. 4 Experimental School, Gong Dazhi, Psychology Teacher of Zhengzhou No. 7 Senior Middle School, Full-time Zhengzhou No. 6 Junior Middle School Teacher Zhang Pei, a psychology teacher, Liu Liping, a teacher of Shuanglou Hope Primary School in Dakai Town, Xinmi City, and other special guests participated in the event. The event was presided over by teacher Liu Weiping, a special editor of Zhengzhou Education Blog.

All guests and participating teachers watched the psychological drama “Heart Window” composed by teacher Song Xiaoqian of Zhengzhou No. 4 Middle School Experimental School. “Heart Window” mainly showed the conflict between mother and daughter caused by cram school problems. The story of actively resolving conflicts through communication, opening up with the mother, etc. Teacher Liu Weiping interacted with the guests and audience around the content shown in the video. Teacher Zhang Pei led all the audience to play a small game to experience empathy.

Activities are carried out in the form of sharing and communication. First of all, Mr. Liu Weiping asked parents and teachers to give speeches on how to identify students’ psychological problems and the signals released by children in their daily life. Teachers Gong Dazhi, Zhang Pei and Vice President Wang Yulong conducted in-depth discussions and sharing from different perspectives of psychological problems.Vice President Wang Yulong explained the common psychological problems in primary and secondary schools from the aspects of learning pressure, anti-frustration ability, interpersonal communication, personality, etc., and emphasized that we should respect the developmental stages and laws of children’s physical and mental health, and understand the reasons behind children’s psychological problems in a multi-faceted and comprehensive manner. Reasons; Teacher Zhang Pei elaborated on the various reasons behind the weariness of learning from the perspective of weariness, emphasizing that parents and teachers should see the truth behind the weariness of learning and give children energy to solve problems; Teacher Gong Dazhi started from the perspective of inferiority It explains how to accept oneself, guides the audience to re-examine the advantages and disadvantages of low self-esteem, and suggests combining career planning, reasonable attribution, sense of time, and sense of space to help students with low self-esteem develop healthily.

Subsequently, teacher Zhang Pei introduced the psychological work of Zhengzhou No. 6 Junior Middle School based on the ecological system theory and the concept of green education. The first-level core system includes the normal development of mental health classes, the third-level psychological pre-mentor team, and psychological special activities. The bond system includes parental happiness courses, and the macro system includes the teaching of the integration of mental health education. Teacher Gong Dazhi promotes in various ways, develops compulsory courses on mental health, cultivates children’s positive psychological quality, group psychological counseling, individual psychological counseling, psychological clubs, Mental health activity month, psychological lectures and other activities to share; Vice President Wang Yulong shared the school’s mental health education work experience from the aspects of students, teachers and parents’ mental health courses, teacher construction, campus environment and culture, and mental health survey work.

Regarding how parents, teachers, and schools can protect students’ growth in future life and work, Ms. Liu Liping shared from four aspects: parents need to learn mental health knowledge, deal with family problems, give children companionship, and learn to ask for help; Zhang Pei From the perspective of parents, the teacher described in detail how to share the four aspects of how to detect the child’s emotional changes, be a qualified listener, evaluate the child in multiple ways, and pay attention to the abnormal behavior of the child; Focusing on one’s own mental health, promoting the development of psychological courses, and participating in teaching and research activities to share; Vice President Wang Yulong shared from four aspects: home-school cooperation, teaching students in accordance with their aptitude, diversified development, and psychological research.

Through this activity, parents and teachers have a clearer understanding of students’ common mental health problems, parent-child relationship, family education and other aspects. The school will also continue to carry out mental health education work to escort the growth of students.

