Home World Tensions rise in Taiwan, China simulates blockade of the island
World

Tensions rise in Taiwan, China simulates blockade of the island

by admin
Tensions rise in Taiwan, China simulates blockade of the island

China continues its large-scale military maneuvers near Taiwan for the third consecutive day. It is in retaliation for Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with US House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy last week. The Eastern Theater Command of China‘s People’s Liberation Army said it “has successfully completed the three-day patrol and combat readiness objectives” around the island of Taiwan, according to a statement from spokesman Shi Yi. The exercises, called “joint sword-sharpening maneuvers”, involved the northern, southern and eastern air and sea spaces of the island of Taiwan from April 8 to 10, testing an encirclement and a blockade, also mobilizing the aircraft carrier Shandong with his strike group.

Tension China – Taiwan, jet takes off from a Chinese aircraft carrier during exercises

news/sale_la_tensione_a_taiwan_la_cina_simula_il_blocco_dellisola-12746086/&el=player_ex_12746084″>

This morning, Taiwan’s defense ministry said the Taiwanese military was closely monitoring the situation and had “reacted calmly.” Today, the ministry registered 59 fighter jets and 11 Chinese army vessels by 10am, within four hours. Of these, 39 aircraft had crossed the middle line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the Southwest Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone, a buffer zone between the island state and China.

In a large-scale exercise, the Chinese military simulated a blockade of the island of Taiwan. China‘s latest military actions follow President Tsai Ing-wen’s sensitive diplomatic mission to shore up Taiwan’s dwindling alliances in Central America and boost US support, a trip capped off by a meeting with the US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California.

Chinese military exercises ignite Taiwan’s concerns: ‘No escalation’

news/sale_la_tensione_a_taiwan_la_cina_simula_il_blocco_dellisola-12746086/&el=player_ex_12744491″>

A US congressional delegation also met with Tsai over the weekend in Taiwan following his return. State broadcaster CCTV, citing the PLA, said the exercises were “simulating the joint blockade” of Taiwan, as well as “waves of simulated attacks” on important targets on the island. The Chinese People’s Liberation Army, PLA, said the aircraft carrier Shandong was also deployed for the first time. The PLA also showed a video of a fighter jet taking off from the ship’s deck, according to a post by the PLA’s Eastern Command on Weibo, the social media platform.

See also  Ukraine, governor Kim: "More than 40 thousand Russian soldiers died, but Putin will not stop"

The historic meeting in California between the speaker of the US House and the president of Taiwan

news/sale_la_tensione_a_taiwan_la_cina_simula_il_blocco_dellisola-12746086/&el=player_ex_12740382″>

Multiple H-6K fighters “carrying live ammunition carried out multiple waves of simulated attacks on important targets in Taiwan,” the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army said in a statement, specifying that the aircraft carrier Shandong “participated to today’s exercises.

China: “Military maneuvers are a stern warning to secessionist forces”

China warns that “Taiwan independence and peace are mutually exclusive scenarios”. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing “that the joint sword-sharpening exercises of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, which started on Saturday and should end today aiming to encircle the island” are “a stern warning for the secessionist forces of Taiwan and their collusion with external forces”, as well as “actions necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Beijing considers Taipei an “inalienable” part of its territory.

You may also like

Shortage of catering workers in Germany | Info

Biden, I plan to run in 2024

«Satisfied with the commitment put on the field,...

TSC is playing for second place in the...

Here are the new files stolen from the...

Foods that have the most magnesium | Magazine

Days of Vlado S Milošević | Magazine

“There are six games to go and we...

After Palermo-Cosenza, Marconi “Boos at the end of...

Working hours for Easter 2023 | Info

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy