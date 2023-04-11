Leicester have not won a game since 11 February

Leicester City are in “absolute panic” after sacking Brendan Rodgers so late in the season, according to former Premier League striker Chris Sutton.

On Monday, former Aston Villa manager Dean Smith was appointed until the end of the season after ex-Leeds United boss Jesse Marsch was said to have turned them external-link down.

“The owner has made such a mess of this,” Sutton said.

Leicester are second from bottom and two points from safety with eight games remaining.

“It is staggering what has happened,” added Sutton, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club before Smith was appointed.

“They sacked an experienced manager with a good track record, things haven’t gone well this season, but I do not understand how this situation has come about.

“We had the international break where, if they were not happy with Rodgers then, they should have sacked him and brought a replacement in.

“I thought in this multi-billion dollar industry that clubs plan for all circumstances, so if a manager has to go they would have a list of ready-made replacements – Leicester haven’t.

“They have made it up as they have gone along and it is absolute panic.”

Leicester have lost seven of their last eight Premier League games and travel to Manchester City on 15 April.

Crystal Palace replaced Patrick Vieira with Roy Hodgson at the end of last month and have won their first two games under the 75-year-old to move six points clear of the bottom three.

Sutton does not believe whoever replaced Rodgers could have a similar impact.

“Leicester are bang in trouble and it doesn’t really matter who comes in,” he said.

“If you are a Leicester owner you will hope they have the Roy Hodgson effect, but it doesn’t really work like that.

“I really fear for them.”