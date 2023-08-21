Chinese Team Triumphs in Opening Match of Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships

Chinese Women’s Ice Hockey Team Starts Strong in World Championships Group A

Shenzhen, Guangdong – The Chinese women’s ice hockey team began their journey in the 2023 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships Group A competition with a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Slovak team. The match took place at the Universiade Center Gymnasium on the 20th of August.

In the first quarter, the Chinese team dominated the game, launching multiple offensive plays. However, the Slovak team displayed strong defensive tactics, preventing both sides from scoring a goal. It wasn’t until the end of the second quarter that Chinese player Kong Minghui scored, securing the win for her team.

The IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships are divided into seven groups, with Group A standing as the top tier. In the 2022 Class A Group B competition, the Chinese team clinched the championship title, securing their promotion to Group A.

The Division A Group A competition, which began on the 20th and will run until the 26th of August, features teams from Denmark, Norway, Austria, Slovakia, the Netherlands, and the host country, China. The tournament follows a single round-robin format where the team with the most points will claim the championship. The top two teams will be promoted to the top group, while the bottom team will be relegated to the first group B.

This prestigious event is hosted by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF), with co-organization from the Winter Sports Management Center of the General Administration of Sport of China, the Chinese Ice Hockey Association, the Guangdong Provincial Sports Bureau, and the Shenzhen Municipal People’s Government. The 2023 IIHF Women’s Ice Hockey World Championships marks the highest-level women’s ice hockey international competition to be held in China since the Beijing Winter Olympics. Additionally, it also signifies the first time a city in southern China has hosted such a high-level IIHF event.

Ice hockey enthusiasts worldwide are eagerly following the progress of the Chinese women’s ice hockey team. With their victorious start in the group stage, hopes are high for a strong showing from the Chinese team throughout the remainder of the championships.

