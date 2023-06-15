Home » Marta Fascina, from almost wife to “Berlusconi’s widow”: the saddest day
Marta Fascina, from almost wife to "Berlusconi's widow": the saddest day

Marta Fascina, from almost wife to “Berlusconi’s widow”: the saddest day

Marta Fascina destroyed at the funeral of Silvio Berlusconi, Marina supports her in the moment of farewell

Some have called her a fake bride, but she was a real wife. After all, Silvio Berlusconi has always called her, in those incisions that come naturally when a relationship is so consolidated, “my wife”. But in the chronicles martha fascinates she has always had the title of companion, as if the ratification before a civil or religious official for the ‘cum panis’ was essential to move from the table to sharing life.

If that quasi-marriage was, for the critics and the malicious, a dramatization, the epilogue was that of a Greek tragedy, with the young non-wife who sacrificed herself until the last moment. And not when the spotlights were on in the Cathedral, or the lenses of photographers and operators looked for even the slightest sign of a liberating sigh. But when the windows were tinted, inaccessible doors, silent phones. The Knight himself always acknowledged it with words of gratitude and admiration.

