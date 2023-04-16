Massacre Erba, shock twist. The pg: “Rosa and Olindo innocent”

It is “in all conscience, for the love of Truth and Justice (written in capital letters, ed) and for the intolerability that two people, probably victims of a judicial error, are serving life sentences” that the Attorney General Cuno Tarfusser is asking for the trial to be reviewed which ended with a definitive sentence inflicted on Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi for the Erba massacre. These are the last words with which the Milan magistrate summarizes 58 pages of the petition which could reopen one of the most debated cases of crime in recent years.

“If therefore – it is written in the document consulted by the breaking latest news but also reported today by Corriere della Sera and Repubblica – as I have tried to demonstrate, there were many elements that would have been suitable since the first instance judgment, if only evaluated by the Judges, judging the “recognition” test unreliable, the “bloodstain” test strongly doubtful and induced, in ways that to define as unorthodox is an exercise in euphemism, the “confessions”, instead treated as queen trials, today, after more than 17 years, science – if hopefully allowed to do so in the rescission judgment – is fortunately able to provide on its own, but above all in conjunction with the numerous critical issues in deeds and not in deeds, in any case never evaluated, those scientific certainties suitable for crumbling the three pillars of evidence on which the life sentence of Olindo Romano and Rosa are based Bazzi”.

The magistrate questions the roots of the entire accusatory system, which was instead considered intangible in the previous levels of judgement.

