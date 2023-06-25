Home » Massacre of Samarate, Nicolò Maja: “My father deserves the punishment”
by admin
“I hope justice run its course and let him be given the punishment he deserves”. So Nicholas Maja speaking today in Court in Busto Arsizio (Varese) with reporters on the sidelines of the request for life sentence for his father Alessandro, who killed his wife and daughter and seriously injured his son.

The inability to understand and want? Maya: “I don’t believe it”

The inability to understand and want? “I don’t believe it,” he claimed. “He was lucid”. Then the gaze crossed only once with the father during the hearing: “Mother and my sister came to mind”. Nicolò, today in a wheelchairhad to undergo a series of surgeries. “I’m better”, he assured, showing the expander that they placed under his scalp.

