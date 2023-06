His football career has already gained a lot of momentum, and now he is quite possibly close to switching to an even higher gear. Slovakian representative and reigning champion of the Dutch Eredivisie with Feyenoord Rotterdam Dávid Hancko is in the sights of a club from the Premier League. According to the island’s media, Newcastle is interested in the services of the 25-year-old stopper, who wore the jersey of Sparta Prague last year.

