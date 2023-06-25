Home » Coup in Russia, NATO fears of a nuclear accident. Contacts with Shoigu
BRUXELLES – “We must avoid the risk of escalation. Prevent the nuclear accident”. Just the news on the clash that exploded in Russia between the Kremlin and the Wagner mercenaries that have begun to arrive on the desks of the Western Chancelleries and of NATO, this was the first slogan. Don’t let the chaos in Moscow lead to a situation of total uncontrollability.

