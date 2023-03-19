Mattarella in Africa, Moratti is in fact at the helm of the start-up that supports small and medium-sized enterprises in the area

The president of the Republic Sergio Mattarella arrived in Kenya and this morning he began his mission in a country that aims to be a “strategic partner” for Italy. Today the meeting with thethe president Rutowhile on 16 March he will close the meeting with a speech by him at the University of Nairobi on the issues of climate change, followed by a meeting with Letizia Moratti. The same Moratti who is president of the E4Impact accelerator, a program of the Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milano and the E4Impact Foundation to support African start-ups and small and medium-sized enterprises.

“I am delighted with the visit Kenya of the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella which testifies, once again, his great attention to the’Africaa continent in tumultuous demographic, social and economic growth,” Moratti said in a press release.

“On Thursday 16 March, I will have the honour, as President of the E4Impact Foundation, of welcoming Sergio Mattarella to our headquarters in Nairobi. It will be an opportunity to explain the Foundation’s projects in support of the training of young African entrepreneursso as to favor the creation of local jobs, strengthening the partnership with Italy, in particular with our SMEs”, continued Moratti.

