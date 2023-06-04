Mattarella in Emilia Romagna, “uninvited government”. The Colle loses aplomb

Mattarella in Emilia Romagna in the flooded areas, “no invitation to the government”. The reply from the Quirinale: “Always welcome”

This time the Quirinale has chosen to clarify. Unusual thing that hardly happens when it’s brought up. Why the motto of the presidency of the Republic is like that of the English royal family: “Never complain, never give explanations”.

Except today, when following the declarations of Nello Musumeci, Minister of Civil Protection and Marine Policies, il Colle wanted to make things clear.

“I am happy that the President of the Republic is also in the flooded areas today, as the whole government has done and as the Prime Minister has done twice. It is a pity that today there is no one from the government to explain the critical issues to the Head of State, no one has been invited. It doesn’t matter, the important thing is to get to the results”, the words spoken by the former president of the Sicily Region a Rainews24 who created the case.

The reply arrives exactly 49 minutes later and is entrusted to Giovanni Grasso, spokesman for the head of state. “The President of the Republic – we read – does not impose the presence of government officials on visits to Italian territories. Moreover, it is always appreciated by President Mattarella. It’s always been like this, since the beginning of the first seven years.”

And again: “The Quirinale on such occasions has never made invitations. But if anyone wants to come, they are welcome”, the dry closing. For once, even the most silent and shrewd hill in Rome has lost its traditional aplomb.

