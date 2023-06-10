Mattarella irrepressible in mending with Macron. But the premier is Meloni

Mattarella champion of the mainstream

They even posed for a photo together in front of the Gioconda to the Louvre. Sergio Mattarella is truly unstoppable on its journey to Paris. Irrepressible in agreeing to the mainstream and in trying to mend relations with France of Emmanuel Macron after the (numerous) controversies raised by various transalpine ministers against the Italian government and with the premier Giorgia Meloni. All we needed was for them to hold hands, perhaps on the bank of the Seine.

Subscribe to the newsletter

