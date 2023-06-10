Home » won 42 million with a one euro ticket
Health

won 42 million with a one euro ticket

by admin
agency

Al Superenalotto the 6 was hit: the winning combination yielded a win of 42,590,153.89 euros. The winning bet was made in Teramo with a one euro ticket. It is the third super win of 2023, after the record one of 371.1 million on February 16 and the one of 73.8 million on March 25 last year.

“It was a surprise, such important wins had never occurred here”. Thus the owner of the Nicolini tobacco shop commenting on the 6 from 42.5 million. Contacted by Agipronews, the owner then explained that the identity of the winner, for now, remains a mystery: “Being on a state road, many people pass here, including locals, tourists and people simply passing through”, he underlined. Certainly, he concludes, it is the record win ever achieved in a tobacconist’s: “Until today we had never had significant prizes, not even for other games”.

See also  REMEDi4ALL, the European strategy to reposition already approved drugs

You may also like

Rome, taken Aouar: the press release

Hiccups, what they are and why they happen

Color diet: what it is and how it...

MotoGP, Italian GP at Mugello: Bagnaia wins, Martin...

Pope Francis hospitalized, regular course for the Pontiff

Missing girl in Florence, 360 degree investigations. Summit...

Here’s how to use it correctly

A toothpaste for every need: how to choose...

Mental disorders, young people and women increasingly at...

High hurdles for medical cannabis in Germany

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy