won 42 million with a one euro ticket

Al Superenalotto the 6 was hit: the winning combination yielded a win of 42,590,153.89 euros. The winning bet was made in Teramo with a one euro ticket. It is the third super win of 2023, after the record one of 371.1 million on February 16 and the one of 73.8 million on March 25 last year.

“It was a surprise, such important wins had never occurred here”. Thus the owner of the Nicolini tobacco shop commenting on the 6 from 42.5 million. Contacted by Agipronews, the owner then explained that the identity of the winner, for now, remains a mystery: “Being on a state road, many people pass here, including locals, tourists and people simply passing through”, he underlined. Certainly, he concludes, it is the record win ever achieved in a tobacconist’s: “Until today we had never had significant prizes, not even for other games”.