Mattarella and Meloni take charge of the pain of the families of the victims of the red assassins. The comment

The France remainder “soft” e “good hospitable” con i Italian terrorists. The 10 convicted will not return to the beautiful country, by our judiciary, with definitive judgments, of which the Italian government had requested the extradition. This was decided in Paris by the Court of Cassation and it is the last, unappealable niet. Mattarella and Meloni take charge of the pain of the family members of the victims of the red assassins e ask Macron and Borne the reasons for the non-compliance with the so-called “Quirinale pact” with the leaders of the allied nation.

Between 10 “fellow killers“, which will not enter Italian cells, such as a Cesare Battisti whatever (who was extradited not from France, but from distant Bolivia), there is George Pietrostefani, who is subject to a residual sentence of 14 years and 2 months. He was stinged, as instigator, with Adriano Sofrileader of Lotta continua, of the ruthless murder of the PS commissioner, Luigi Calabresiwhich took place in Milan on May 17, 1972. He was the father of Marione, former director of “La Repubblica”.

Is the failed extradition the fault of the famous “Mitterrand doctrine”? It would not be correct to say this, because Francois Mitterrand had said a Bettino Craxi, Prime Minister at the time, that France would not have prosecuted those who didn’t have blood on their hands, while those we are dealing with have it, and how. Four of them were sentenced to life in prison. It was the Italian justice that decided it, a sovereign, independent justice and nobody can say the opposite…. Not even the tall and cold, but not convincing, transalpine magistrates.

